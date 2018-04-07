Lipe & Dalton Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,726.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

