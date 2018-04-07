Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake Decreased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,611,829,000 after acquiring an additional 333,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,391,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,515 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,168,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,612,000 after acquiring an additional 910,496 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,726.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

