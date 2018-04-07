British American Tobacco (BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,511.67 ($77.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($81.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($77.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,800 ($81.41) to GBX 6,000 ($84.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs dropped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,850 ($82.12) to GBX 5,400 ($75.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jerome Abelman sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,092 ($57.44), for a total transaction of £421,598.76 ($591,800.62). Also, insider Richard Burrows purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,236 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £169,440 ($237,843.91).

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 25 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,311 ($60.51). 2,883,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($57.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($79.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $43.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

