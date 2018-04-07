Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2,483.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25,432.52, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,987.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and have sold 253,675 shares valued at $19,571,644. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

