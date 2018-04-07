Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $215.50 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $175.66 and a 12 month high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58,248.53, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total transaction of $58,737,559.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,420,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

