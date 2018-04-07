BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 161,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.33 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $97.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $44,065.24, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

