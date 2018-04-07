Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cerner worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,916,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,851,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,994,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $56.42 on Friday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $19,194.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other Cerner news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

