Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 18,129 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,151,368.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,536.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,708,000 after buying an additional 2,130,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,409,000 after buying an additional 3,706,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,871,000 after buying an additional 2,714,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,096,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,233,000 after buying an additional 3,340,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $146,426.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

