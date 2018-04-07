Brokerages Anticipate American Axle (AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle (NYSE:AXL) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. American Axle posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. American Axle had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Axle to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.80. 2,397,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Axle has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1,779.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,845,866.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,811.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Lynch sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $256,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Axle by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Axle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Axle by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American Axle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,336,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

