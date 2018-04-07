Brokerages Anticipate Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Atkore International Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore International Group to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Atkore International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,871.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,109,924 shares of company stock worth $500,173,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group (ATKR) opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,309.03, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

