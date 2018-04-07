Brokerages Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.47 Million

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report sales of $36.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.34 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $36.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $158.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.83 million to $181.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $16.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,882. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.69%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

