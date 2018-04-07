Brokerages Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSG Systems International an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 203,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,710. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,514.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,049.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Wiese sold 13,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $635,553.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,231.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,667 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

