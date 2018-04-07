Brokerages Anticipate FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. FARO Technologies reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 37,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $701,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,698,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 564,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 217,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,070,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,758,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

