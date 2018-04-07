Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 968.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 333,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 167.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-anticipate-fate-therapeutics-fate-will-announce-earnings-of-0-22-per-share.html.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.