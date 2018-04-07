Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 85,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,836. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $496.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $373,196. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 166,520 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-anticipate-gladstone-commercial-co-good-to-announce-0-40-earnings-per-share.html.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.