Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners (PJT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.34. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 319.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $135,308.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 211,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,010. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,013.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

