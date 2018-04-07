Brokerages Anticipate Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Summit Therapeutics posted sales of $2.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $43.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $42.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

SMMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 26,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,005. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat genetic and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

