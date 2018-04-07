Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (USB) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.90. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,713. The company has a market cap of $83,421.05, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,040,000 after purchasing an additional 287,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,794,000 after buying an additional 572,794 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,901,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,825,000 after buying an additional 276,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,521,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,177,000 after buying an additional 318,117 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,178,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,229 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

