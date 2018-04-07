Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.37. U.S. Silica posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 11.70%.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on U.S. Silica to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $523,334.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,881.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in U.S. Silica by 110.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 481,067 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,377,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in U.S. Silica by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 644,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 918,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,082.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $50.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

