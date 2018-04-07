Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ WING) traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $47.09. 430,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,922. The company has a market cap of $1,408.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Flynn Dekker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $456,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $71,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $827,718. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-anticipate-wingstop-inc-wing-will-post-earnings-of-0-20-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.