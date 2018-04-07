Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,447,388.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,228.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 2,300,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,407.85, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $78.02.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

