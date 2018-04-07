Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.22. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.50%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $405,916.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,800 shares of company stock worth $2,082,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.08. 190,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,603. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.70, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

