Brokerages Expect Arista Networks (ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.68. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $467.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.82 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.60.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $89,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,749,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.28. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $311.67. The company has a market cap of $18,860.38, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

