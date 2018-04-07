Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce $173.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the highest is $174.83 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $206.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $173.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.26 million to $747.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $821.54 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.86 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,684 shares of company stock worth $209,514. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coeur Mining by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. 3,139,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,537.32, a P/E ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-expect-coeur-mining-inc-cde-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-173-32-million.html.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.