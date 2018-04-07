Brokerages Expect Cray (CRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report sales of $50.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Cray reported sales of $59.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year sales of $50.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.54 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $546.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $572.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Cray had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRAY. BidaskClub cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cray in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

CRAY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,832. Cray has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.73, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Cray news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $415,989.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,400 shares of company stock worth $2,572,539 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Cray during the fourth quarter valued at $3,810,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cray during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cray during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cray by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

