Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 274,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,471. The firm has a market cap of $688.75, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 2,300 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 254,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 148,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

