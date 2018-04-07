Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.16 Million

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $184.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.33 million and the lowest is $183.98 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $178.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $184.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.74 million to $767.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $818.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $817.57 million to $819.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of First Hawaiian (FHB) opened at $28.30 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $4,009.34, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 55.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-expect-first-hawaiian-inc-fhb-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-184-16-million-updated-updated.html.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.