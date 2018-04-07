Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report sales of $142.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.32 million. Landec posted sales of $136.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $142.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.71 million to $548.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $576.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $575.32 million to $577.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. Landec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 67,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,345. The company has a market cap of $358.96, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.01. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

