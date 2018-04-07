Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.90. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $244,010.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,561.14, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $111.07 and a one year high of $157.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

