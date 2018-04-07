Brokerages Expect Total S.A. (TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. Total posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,658. The stock has a market cap of $148,914.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Total has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Total by 91,646.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

