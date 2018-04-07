Brokerages Set $88.50 Price Target for Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $88.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ebix an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBIX. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Monday, March 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.05. 174,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ebix has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,347.40, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $104.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ebix will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

