Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) PT at $50.33

Shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

ATGE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 383,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,862. The firm has a market cap of $2,875.21, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,620 shares in the company, valued at $29,175,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,286 shares of company stock worth $13,851,648. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,481,000 after acquiring an additional 550,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,347,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,147,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $45,234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 780,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

