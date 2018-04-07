Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Target Price at $101.14

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.09.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33,629.94, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,164 shares of company stock worth $5,363,713. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

