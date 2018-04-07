Brokerages Set Benefitfocus (BNFT) PT at $30.88

Shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 473,522 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 77.7% during the third quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 749,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 689,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 312,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,469. The firm has a market cap of $762.92, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.94. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

