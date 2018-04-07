Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX) Target Price at $53.11

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.11 ($65.57).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

ETR:AFX remained flat at $€51.85 ($64.01) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €37.53 ($46.33) and a 52-week high of €55.25 ($68.21).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

