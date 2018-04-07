Brokerages Set eGain Corp (EGAN) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.05. 138,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a market capitalization of $222.37, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of -0.54. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 7,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $58,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,750 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-set-egain-corp-egan-price-target-at-6-67.html.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.