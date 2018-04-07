Brokerages Set Esure Group PLC (ESUR) PT at $274.30

Shares of Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.30 ($3.79).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESUR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Esure Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.08) price target on shares of Esure Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Esure Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.01) price target on shares of Esure Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Esure Group from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 249 ($3.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

LON:ESUR opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.99) on Wednesday. Esure Group has a one year low of GBX 219.60 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 308.80 ($4.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Esure Group’s previous dividend of $4.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-set-esure-group-plc-esur-pt-at-274-30-updated.html.

Esure Group Company Profile

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.