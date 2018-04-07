Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

EXPD traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 907,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,749. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11,114.06, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $290,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

