Brokerages Set FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) PT at $14.67

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

FreightCar America (RAIL) opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $178,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

