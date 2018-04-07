Brokerages Set Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,515. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1,412.72, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.56.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,184,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,512,000 after buying an additional 5,446,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,030,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,278 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Genworth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,437,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 365,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

