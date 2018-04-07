Brokerages Set NTT Docomo Inc (DCM) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 18.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 10.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,522,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 386,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 396,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCM opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97,319.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.10.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

