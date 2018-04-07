Brokerages Set Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG) Target Price at $252.68

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (VTX:ROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 253.11.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 254 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS set a CHF 260 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of ROG stock traded down CHF 1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting CHF 219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273. The stock has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

