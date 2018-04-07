Brokerages Set SBA Communications (SBAC) Target Price at $173.92

Shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $190.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.29 per share, with a total value of $83,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $119.53 and a 52 week high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20,003.09, a PE ratio of 173.42, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.60. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set SBA Communications (SBAC) Target Price at $173.92” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brokerages-set-sba-communications-sbac-target-price-at-173-92.html.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.