Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy (VII) Price Target at $24.20

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.20.

VII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, insider William Derek Aylesworth acquired 13,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.97 per share, with a total value of C$208,807.75. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$14,600,000.00.

VII stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.48. 1,556,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,094. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$27.08.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.44 million. Seven Generations Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 16.64%.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

