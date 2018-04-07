Brokerages Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Price Target at $41.75

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 105,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,307. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,438.29, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

