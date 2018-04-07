Brokerages Set Tilly's Inc (TLYS) PT at $17.00

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,500. 50.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly's by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245,115 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tilly's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly's by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilly's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tilly's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.96, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.39. Tilly's has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

