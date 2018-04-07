Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Target Price at $11.81

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,415 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $72,592.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $153,907.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,182.43, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

