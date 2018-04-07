Brokerages Set XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Target Price at $96.60

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.60.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $103.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.81. 1,517,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $12,210.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

