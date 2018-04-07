Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Stanley, Inc. (NYSE:SXE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley, Inc. (NYSE:SXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Stanley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXE. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stanley during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stanley by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SXE stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stanley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Stanley (NYSE:SXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. Stanley had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.87%. research analysts anticipate that Stanley, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

