Brooks Automation (BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 772,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 432,978 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 425,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 771,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 393,416 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 319,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 579,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,448. The company has a market cap of $1,846.66, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

